In the lead-up to the 2024 NFL Draft, let’s take a look back on the Seattle Seahawks draft classes from 40, 30, 20, and 10 years ago. I’ll list each draft pick and give a short summary of their career achievements – if applicable.

The first article for this year looks back to the 1984 draft class. Coming off a surprising playoff run in 1983 that ended in the AFC Championship game, the Seahawks were looking to add talent to bolster an already strong roster.

Round 1, Pick No. 22 – Terry Taylor, DB, Southern Illinois

The Seahawks first pick in the 1984 draft was defensive back Terry Taylor, who reeled in a school-record 20 career interceptions at Southern Illinois and helped the Salukis win the 1983 I-AA National Championship.

Taylor’s first stint in Seattle lasted from 1984-1988, playing in 74 games with 52 starts at cornerback. He recorded 242 tackles, 15 INTs, with 2 returned for a TD. After stops with the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns, Taylor returned to Seattle in 1994 and played in 5 games with 1 INT. He finished his career in 1995 with the Atlanta Falcons.

In 1997, Taylor was inducted into the Southern Illinois Salukis Hall of Fame.

Round 2, Pick No.49 – Daryl Turner, WR, Michigan St.

Everyone remembers the disaster that was Malik McDowell from Michigan State, but there was another draft pick from the same school whose self-inflicted problems cut short a promising NFL career. Daryl Turner, former Spartans wide receiver, exploded on the scene in 1984 with 35 catches for 715 yards and 10 TDs, making the PFWA All-Rookie Team. He followed that up with 34 catches for 670 yards and an NFL-leading 13 TDs in 1985. Unfortunately, that was his peak as drug and alcohol abuse cut his production down to 32 catches for 487 yards and 13 TDs combined in 1986-1987. The Seahawks tried to trade Turner to the Cleveland Browns during the 1988 preseason but the trade was voided when Turner failed a drug test. Seattle released him and he never played another down in the NFL.

Round 3, Pick No.76 – Fredd Young, LB, New Mexico St.

Seattle went back to the defensive side of the ball with the next pick, selecting linebacker Fredd Young from New Mexico State. This move paid immediate dividends as Young made the Pro Bowl and was first-team All-Pro as a rookie due to his impact on special teams. Young became a starting LB in his second season and made three more Pro-Bowls, in Seattle with another first-team All-Pro nod in 1987 while finishing third in the AP Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Then, he got in a contract dispute with the Seahawks and was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for first-round draft picks in 1989 and 1990. Young retired in 1990 after three injury-plagued seasons with the Colts.

His final stat line for Seattle was 60 games played with 41 starts, 19.0 sacks, 5 FR, 1 INT, and 1 defensive TD.

Round 4, Pick No. 86 – Rickey Hagood, NT, South Carolina

Hagood never played a down for Seattle but appeared in two games for the San Diego Chargers in 1984.

Round 6, Pick No. 162 – John Kaiser, LB, Arizona

Kaiser played in 48 games over three seasons in Seattle with 0 starts. He spent his last season with the Buffalo Bills in 1987.

Maybe only interesting to me, he’s a fellow Wisconsinite, growing up in Oconomowoc, WI. Kaiser is now a sales executive in the title industry in Arizona…good for him!

Round 7, Pick No. 189 – Sam Slater, T, Weber St.

Did not accrue any NFL statistics.

Round 8, Pick No. 216 – John Puzar, C, Long Beach St.

Did not accrue any NFL statistics.

Round 9, Pick No. 216 – Adam Schreiber, G, Texas

Seattle broke the state school streak by drafting Adam Schreiber, a guard from Texas. They also broke the streak of players who didn’t appear in the NFL… but it initially didn’t look like that would be the case.

Schreiber was cut at the end of the 1984 training camp but was later re-signed. He appeared in six games for the Seahawks in 1984 and was released again at the end of the 1985 training camp.

That was the end of his time in Seattle, but he would go on to play in 196 more games, accounting for 33 starts with 6 other teams mostly as a long snapper. Not bad for a 9th round pick!

Round 10, Pick No. 270 – Randall Morris, RB, Tennessee

Morris played in 61 games with 2 starts for the Seahawks, rushing 156 times for 651 yards and 1 TD. He played 3 games for the Detroit Lions in 1988 before hanging up the old cleats.

Round 11, Pick No. 302 – Steve Gemza, T, UCLA

Did not accrue any NFL statistics.

Round 12, Pick No. 329 – Theodis Windham, DB, Utah St.

Did not accrue any NFL statistics but has a kickass name!

Normally, this would be the end of the article. However, Seattle also had 3 selections in the 1984 NFL Supplemental Draft for USFL and CFL players.

Round 1, Pick No. 22 – Gordon Hudson, TE, BYU

Seattle used a supplemental draft pick on local product Gordon Hudson, a TE from Kennewick, WA, who was a star at BYU. However, Hudson spent 1984-1985 playing for the LA Express of the USFL.

He finally played for Seattle in 1986 and lasted all of 16 games in the NFL with 13 catches for 131 yards and 1 TD for the Seahawks. Not ideal.

Hudson was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009 for his stellar career at BYU.

Round 2, Pick No.49 – Alvin Powell, G, Winston-Salem St.

Powell played for the Oklahoma/Arizona Outlaws of the USFL in 1984-1985. He played for Seattle in 1987-1988, appearing in 18 games. Powell played his final 2 NFL games for Miami in 1990.

In a weird and sad coincidence, Powell – like Seattle’s other 2nd round pick in 1984 from above Daryl Turner – had substance abuse problems. He seems to have turned that around, eventually working as a substance abuse counselor.

Round 3, Pick No.76 – Frank Seurer, QB, Kansas

Seurer played for the LA Express in 1984-1985 just like Gordon Hudson. Unlike the TE, however, Seurer never suited up for the Seahawks. He did play in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs in 1986-1987 and started 2 games. Both ended as a loss and Seurer finished his career with 0 TDs and 4 INTs. He played against the Seahawks in 1987 and had 1 carry for 1 yard. Take that, Seattle!

Whew, that’s a long list! As much as I love the NFL Draft, I’m glad that there aren’t nearly as many rounds nowadays. Probably the best thing to come from the 1984 draft was Fredd Young, for both his four years of stellar play in Seattle along with the two first-round picks received in the trade with the Colts.