The calendar has flipped to April, which means we’re in NFL Draft month! For the Seattle Seahawks, there will be much attention paid to what they do with their first-round pick. Who will they draft at No. 16 overall? Or will they trade down? Or will they do the unthinkable and trade up? And what about the lack of a second-round pick?

Apart from formal meetings at the NFL combine, every team gets up to 30 formal in-person meetings with college prospects, who are brought into the team facility for interviews and a physical. The term “top 30 visit” doesn’t mean they are the top 30 prospects in the sport or for a specific team. They should probably just change the name to avoid all confusion.

As you surely can figure out, not every pre-draft visit means the Seahawks will take all of these players, but usually that’s a hint that we’ll see at least one of these players taken either in the draft or as an undrafted free agent. In 2022, the Seahawks had Boye Mafe (drafted), Dareke Young (drafted), and Joshua Onujiogu (UDFA) all brought in as top 30 visits. Last offseason the Seahawks drafted Devon Witherspoon, Anthony Bradford, and Jerrick Reed II after formal visits, and claimed Drake Thomas off waivers at the end of preseason.

This is the tracker for all confirmed or reported top 30 Seahawks visits. We will update this post with any new names over the next few weeks.

Top 30 Visits

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State (Source)

Grayson Murphy, DE, UCLA (Source)

Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky (Source)

Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEP (Source)

John Rhys Plumlee, QB, UCF (Source)

Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa (Source)