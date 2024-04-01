It’s a running joke (pun intended) that the Seattle Seahawks like to take running backs in the NFL Draft.

Since 2012, the Seahawks have selected 14 running backs, a bang-on average of one per draft and the most in the NFL. No team has used more combined Day 1-2 draft picks on running backs than Seattle, and the total draft pick value spent is the most.

The only seasons under John Schneider/Pete Carroll in which they did not select at least one RB were 2010, 2011, 2015, and 2021. Even the 2010 season comes with a note that they traded draft picks for LenDale White and Leon Washington.

This year’s draft could (and probably should) be one where John Schneider sees no need to use one of his picks on a running back. They’ve spent second-rounders on Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet in consecutive seasons, and even took a Day 3 flyer on Kenny McIntosh last year. Their only departure this offseason was third-down back and kick/punt returner DeeJay Dallas, who signed a three-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

At the moment, Seattle’s backfield looks set:

Running backs under contract

Kenneth Walker III (two years remaining on his contract)

Zach Charbonnet (three years remaining on his contract)

Kenny McIntosh (three years remaining on his contract)

Bryant Koback (2023 UDFA, reserve/futures contract)

Why the Seahawks don’t need to draft a running back in any round

The pecking order is self-evident! Walker and Charbonnet are the 1-2 punch, if not 1a/1b depending on the matchup. For all of the frustrations with Walker’s tendency to freestyle outside of the structured play call, he has the potential to be one of the top rushers in the league, especially if Seattle can run-block well again. Charbonnet has shown good value as a pass protector in addition to his modest rushing and receiving stats as a rookie.

With a healthy offseason under his belt, McIntosh could not only be the third-down receiving back, he has some experience as a kick returner (but none as a punt returner) and could effectively replace most of Dallas’ duties.

Koback and whomever the Seahawks add as UDFAs would be competing for the fourth spot on the roster. They would be emergency backs, special teams contributors, and more often than not gameday inactives.

What could make the Seahawks draft another running back

McIntosh is the presumptive Dallas successor but he probably shouldn’t be considered a roster lock. The former Georgia star didn’t play an offensive snap in his rookie season and missed most of the year with an injury suffered in the August mock game. When he returned from IR he was limited exclusively to special teams. It’s very likely that he was behind on the playbook (and already behind DeeJay Dallas on the depth chart) to the point where the coaching staff didn’t bother adding him into the lineup deep into the season.

Seattle hasn’t added any veteran free agent running backs, which may slightly increase their chance of taking a flyer on another cost-controlled rookie like Louisville’s Isaac Guerendo or Washington’s Dillon Johnson.

It’s not the end of the world if the Seahawks use a sixth- or seventh-rounder on a running back. Much of the discourse over Seattle’s expenditures has been their Round 1-2 use of picks. That should not be an issue this year, and it’s one of the few positions where the Seahawks can afford to skip the draft entirely. Perhaps in year one of the post-Pete Carroll era, this will be one of the draft philosophy changes.