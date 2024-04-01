Happy Monday! Garfield Day! Eat some lasagna. I thought about putting a funny and misleading headline above, you know, in honor of April Fool’s Day and all. But, really, what could I really do or say that would temporarily raise your blood pressure and drive you a little bat-y? Seahawks trade DK’s petulance to the ‘49ers for Kyle Shanahan’s grumpy disposition? Jody Allen finalizes sale of ‘Hawks to Foster Farms dynasty; agree to change name to “Sea-Chickens”? or, Jim Mora snatches advisory role from under Pete’s white sneakers? Any of these work for ya? Anyway, enjoy yourselves and, be kind. Thanks for being here.

Seahawks News

3 draft surprises that could impact Seahawks special teams - Seaside Joe

Could the Jay Harbaugh hire lead to changes at kicker, returner, and captain? Seaside Joe 1856

Join me, Brian Nemhauser & Jeff Simmons at 5pm PT as we talk Seahawks & draft – Seahawks Draft Blog

Today I’ll be making an appearance on Brian’s ‘Hawkblogger Mornings’ series, along with Jeff. Do join us for some quality Seahawks debate and discussion.

Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft Roundup: A Penix, Grubb reunion? - Seattle Sports

With less than a month until the 2024 NFL Draft, we've got another Seattle Seahawks mock draft roundup, which contains some local flair.

Seahawks GM John Schneider: Team to address 'obvious' O-line needs through multiple avenues - NFL.com

After five offensive linemen were lost to free agency earlier this month, including three 2023 starters, the Seattle Seahawks have a clear void on the front line, which general manager John Schneider said the team is looking to address through both free a

NFC West News

49ers Free Agency News: Brock Wright put Cameron Latu on notice - Niners Nation

The 49ers may get a new tight end and that might suggest something with their 2023 3rd Round Pick

Malik Nabers and Brock Bowers bring the type of playmaking versatility that is featured in Super Bowls (Part 1) - Revenge of the Birds

Why Malik Nabers and Brock Bowers check all the boxes for the Arizona Cardinals

L.A. Rams draft news: Who will be the kick returner? - Turf Show Times

Looking at 6 prospects that offer more than return skills

Rams re-sign former Super Bowl champion WR - Larry Brown Sports

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed a former Super Bowl champion wide receiver in free agency, it was revealed Sunday.

Around The NFL

The price for the NCAA's antitrust reckoning could exceed $5 billion - NBC Sports

For decades, the NCAA and its member institutions have used the outdated concept of amateurism to deny college athletes the opportunity to get fair compensation for their skills, efforts, and sacrifices.

2024 NFL draft quarterback rankings: Williams, Maye, Daniels - ESPN+

Who are the best quarterbacks in the class? We updated our rankings of the best prospects, including multiple potential first-rounders.

Adding Haason Reddick gives Jets defensive closer they covet - ESPN

Owner Woody Johnson feels like New York's roster is better than it was last season.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals stay put to select Marvin Harrison Jr., offensive tackles fly off the board | NFL Draft | PFF

PFF's latest 2024 NFL mock draft following two weeks of free agency includes a bevy of offensive tackles going in the first round and an expected trade-up by the Minnesota Vikings.