The Seattle Seahawks sit at such a unique position in this year’s NFL draft. At No. 16, with an unprecedented amount of offensive players likely to be taken in the first ten selections, it’s feasible that they could be looking at one of the two or three first defensive players when their turn comes up.

Therefore, Seattle gets to host Jared Verse, who may be one of the two best pass rushers in this draft.

#FloridaState edge Jared Verse is visiting the #Seahawks tonight and tomorrow, sources say. The projected mid-first round pick has visited the #Buccaneers and will visit the #Broncos as well. pic.twitter.com/CHCAleyXPZ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 9, 2024

Verse was quite productive over the last two seasons, with 12 or more tackles for loss and 9 sacks in each. He’s frequently mocked everywhere from 12 to 18 these days. Joel Klatt just ranked him as the 16th best player overall in the draft, and Mel Kiper the 20th.

Jared Verse projects as a high-quality starter, at a position the Seahawks don’t necessarily need. He’d clearly come in with higher upside than what Derick Hall showed last season, and unlike Darrell Taylor he can actually excel in the run game.

EDGE rusher career pass rush win rate and run stop rate in this year's draft. Jared Verse and Laiatu Latu showing up well here while Dallas Turner still showing up well as a pass rusher but not great as a run defender pic.twitter.com/6dI1HSpuwx — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) April 9, 2024

But at the end of the day Boye Mafe and Uchenna Nwosu sit atop the line at the moment, and at 16 there are more pressing needs.

If Seattle did trade back, and six or so picks later Verse was still hanging around, that would be pretty hard to pass up.