 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seahawks bring in top pass rusher for an official 30 visit

The Seahawks are able to look at players projected all across the first round this year.

By Tyler Alsin
/ new
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks sit at such a unique position in this year’s NFL draft. At No. 16, with an unprecedented amount of offensive players likely to be taken in the first ten selections, it’s feasible that they could be looking at one of the two or three first defensive players when their turn comes up.

Therefore, Seattle gets to host Jared Verse, who may be one of the two best pass rushers in this draft.

Verse was quite productive over the last two seasons, with 12 or more tackles for loss and 9 sacks in each. He’s frequently mocked everywhere from 12 to 18 these days. Joel Klatt just ranked him as the 16th best player overall in the draft, and Mel Kiper the 20th.

Jared Verse projects as a high-quality starter, at a position the Seahawks don’t necessarily need. He’d clearly come in with higher upside than what Derick Hall showed last season, and unlike Darrell Taylor he can actually excel in the run game.

But at the end of the day Boye Mafe and Uchenna Nwosu sit atop the line at the moment, and at 16 there are more pressing needs.

If Seattle did trade back, and six or so picks later Verse was still hanging around, that would be pretty hard to pass up.

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...