Video: Field Gulls Q&A Mailbag - Pre-Draft edition!

Let’s discuss what the Seattle Seahawks will do, won’t do, should do, and shouldn’t do in this week’s mailbag!

By Mookie Alexander
NFL Combine Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

We’re two weeks away from the NFL Draft in Detroit, and there are plenty of unknowns regarding the Seattle Seahawks. The offensive line needs retooling (again), there are depth issues at safety and linebacker, and there’s the possibility that the Seahawks will trade down from the No. 16 overall pick due to the lack of a second-rounder in the Leonard Williams deal. This is also the first draft with John Schneider but without Pete Carroll, so how much will we see changes to the process? Decisions, decisions.

I’ve combed over your questions from the mailbag post from a couple of weeks ago, and I’m back in video format for this one! All of the answered questions have the appropriate timestamps in this post.

LouCityHawk - Troy Fautanu (0:45) and Wide Receiver (2:38)

LouCityHawk
With Fautanu being the near consensus pick for the Seahawks, and given Fautanu's relative skill and potential future at LT, would you foresee the Seahawks opening a competition with Cross for LT1?
LouCityHawk
Given the enormous depth and talent at WR, it almost seems certain that a WR will fall into the Hawks laps at some point…do you see then Hawks pulling the trigger on a BPA WR and how would that affect the WR room?

KonaHawk - Michael Penix Jr (9:12) and Safety/Linebacker drafting (13:21)

KonaHawk
After his pro day performance, do you believe Penix makes it past Vegas?
KonaHawk
With so little top talent at safety and linebacker in this draft class, do you think Schneider will draft one earlier than expected?

LofaTattooPoo (16:53)

LofaTattooPoo
Will Harbaugh be innovative on our approach to kickoffs? Was he hired knowing this might be happening?

Sideshow Bob - Trading down or staying put? (21:08)

sideshow bob
The strength in this draft seems to be offensive line, which is also a Seahawks need. Which do you think is more likely? Sticking at #16 and taking a really top-shelf O-lineman? Or trading down to add a pick or two on Day 2, and then hoping that a good O-lineman is still available if/when they pick on Day 2?

ArcticFoxWinter - Who’s a must-draft? (25:08)

ArcticFoxWinter
Whose the one player the Hawks can't miss out on?

