We’re two weeks away from the NFL Draft in Detroit, and there are plenty of unknowns regarding the Seattle Seahawks. The offensive line needs retooling (again), there are depth issues at safety and linebacker, and there’s the possibility that the Seahawks will trade down from the No. 16 overall pick due to the lack of a second-rounder in the Leonard Williams deal. This is also the first draft with John Schneider but without Pete Carroll, so how much will we see changes to the process? Decisions, decisions.

I’ve combed over your questions from the mailbag post from a couple of weeks ago, and I’m back in video format for this one! All of the answered questions have the appropriate timestamps in this post.

LouCityHawk - Troy Fautanu (0:45) and Wide Receiver (2:38)

KonaHawk - Michael Penix Jr (9:12) and Safety/Linebacker drafting (13:21)

LofaTattooPoo (16:53)

Sideshow Bob - Trading down or staying put? (21:08)

ArcticFoxWinter - Who’s a must-draft? (25:08)