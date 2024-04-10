In Today’s Links: more draft prospect profiles, more pre-draft visits, more rumors, more mocks. Almost there, folks. How we looking?

Seahawks News

Seahawks show interest in 1st round edge rusher - Seaside Joe

Seahawks getting pre-draft visit from Florida State EDGE Jared Verse - Seahawks Wire

The Seattle Seahawks are getting an official pre-draft visit from one of the top edge rushers in the 2024 draft class.

Seahawks OL has NFL’s worst pass protection expectations in 2024 - Seahawks Wire

Huard's Seattle Seahawks Draft Profile: DT with pedigree - Seattle Sports

Michigan DT Kris Jenkins brings value that goes beyond his raw numbers. Brock Huard breaks down why in his Seattle Seahawks Draft Profile.

Bumpus: To Seahawks, No. 16 pick is 'really like a top-10 pick' - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks' first-round draft pick may be No. 16 overall, but it's actually more valuable to them than that, Michael Bumpus says.

How the Seahawks can fill their biggest roster hole at guard - ESPN

The Seahawks have one glaring need: offensive guard. Which veteran guards are available or who could they draft in the early rounds?

PHOTOS: 12 Frames From Offseason Workouts | Seahawks Lock In For Day Two - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks continued their offseason workout program at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center on April 9, 2024. Check out the 12 best photos from the team's Tuesday workouts.

NFC West News

Despite Aaron Donald’s retirement, have Rams improved in free agency? - Turf Show Times

Will free agent additions offset Rams’ loss of Aaron Donald?

WR and TE Superlatives Match - Revenge of the Birds

See if you can match the WRs and TEs to the superlatives that Matt Bowen posted today at ESPN+

How Mr. Irrelevant became the most beloved underdog in sports - ESPN

It began as an experiment 49 years ago, but now, Mr. Irrelevant has become the mascot for long shots everywhere.

49ers news: Is Brock Purdy the best draft pick from the past 5 years? - Niners Nation

Any arguments? It’s pretty straightforward for the San Francisco 49ers

Around The NFL

Cowboys have a contract mess with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons - NBC Sports

When its time to pay great young players, Jerry Jones loves to drag his feet.

2024 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper's predictions for Rounds 1-2 - ESPN+

As the 2024 NFL draft inches closer, Mel Kiper is back for a new set of predictions, this time projecting two rounds of picks.

Evaluating the Raiders' QB options in 2024 NFL draft - ESPN

First-year coach Antonio Pierce has been vocal about the Raiders wanting a young franchise QB, but at No. 13 overall, that could be tricky.

2024 NFL offseason: Projecting performances of running backs who changed teams - NFL.com

Will Josh Jacobs put up serious numbers in the Green Bay Packers' offense? Kevin Patra examines 12 running backs who changed teams this offseason and projects whether their production will improve or decline in 2024.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh bullish despite offseason losses: 'Wait and see what we do' - NFL.com

Despite some notable offseason losses, particularly on the offseason line and at running back, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta are undeterred about maintaining their status among the AFC's elite.

Which of the NFL Draft’s top QBs has the best mechanics? Experts grade each passer - The Athletic

Experts on quarterback mechanics weigh in on the good and bad they see in how this year's prospects throw and what's correctable.

Top three 2024 NFL free agents at every defensive position: Justin Simmons, Stephon Gilmore best available - CBSSports.com

These are the best defensive players still on the market

The state of all 32 franchises ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft | NFL Draft | PFF

The 2024 NFL Draft is mere weeks away, and every NFL franchise will approach it differently based on their roster holes.