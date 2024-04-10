The Seattle Seahawks are no strangers to bringing in a CFL All-Star cornerback, and perhaps they’re looking to repeat that move... but through the NFL Draft?

Qwan’tez Stiggers is reportedly set to meet with the Seahawks in an official 30 visit. He’s already met with several other teams, primarily in the AFC.

What makes Stiggers a unique NFL prospect? He’s never played a down of college football. His unique path into the draft is one that started with personal tragedy.

“So, February 14, 2020, my dad was involved in a single-car accident. His car flipped 13 times. I graduated in May 2020. That’s when I went to Lane College in Tennessee on a scholarship. Then my dad passed on September 19, 2020. I went through a depressing time. Didn’t come out of house for several months,” Stiggers explained. “Then my mom finally signed me up for this league, Fan Controlled Football. I went out there, had a blast, was balling and then that’s when (former Argos offensive coordinator) John Jenkins put the word from me up here.”

In his first season in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts, Stiggers was a star cornerback, winning the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie award with a team-leading 5 interceptions and an additional 5 passes defensed. He was also named an All-Star for the league’s East division.

Stiggers is 22 years old and stands 5’11 and just under 205 pounds, with 30.5” arm length. At his pro day he posted a 4.45-second 40-yard dash, a 36.5” vertical jump, a 7.03-second 3-cone drill, and a 10’8” broad jump. Here’s a summary from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler on his draft prospects:

A one-year starter in the CFL, Stiggers played mostly left cornerback in the Toronto Argonauts’ scheme. With only one year of playing experience since high school, he has taken a truly unique journey to the doorstep of the NFL and is attempting to become the first CFL player with zero college experience drafted. A good-sized athlete, Stiggers has instinctive body coordination and feel in coverage, which allows him to stay in phase and play through the hands of receivers. His trigger is a little inconsistent, as he’s developing his sense for route progressions and carrying deep speed in the NFL will create growing pains. Overall, Stiggers is understandably raw in several areas, because of his lack of experience, but he is an alert ball denier with the size, athleticism and mentality that can be developed. He is worth a draft pick, although it might take a patient coaching staff to get him NFL -ready. GRADE: 6th Round

Possible Day 3 option for the Seahawks at a position with not a lot of long-term depth currently under contract? We’ll find out soon. Given his backstory and unorthodox path to the NFL Draft, it’s easy to root for his success. Take a look at his CFL highlights below: