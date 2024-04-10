Seahawks add college teammate of Bobby Wagner to coaching staff

Wednesday marks three months since the Seattle Seahawks announced that Pete Carroll would not return as head coach for the 2024 season, and while the team continues to address holes through free agency and prepare for the draft, work continues on building out the coaching staff.

To that end, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston, the Hawks are set to add a college teammate of future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner to the coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball.

Former @USUFootball quarterback Chuckie Keeton hired by #Seahawks as an offensive assistant ,@CoachKeeton hired as quarterbacks coach at Montana State in January before moving on to Seattle, and spent the 2023 season as an offensive analyst at Marshall @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 10, 2024

Chuckie Keeton entered the coaching ranks after going undrafted out of Utah State. His career began with pair of seasons as a graduate assistant at Oregon State, with two years at Texas Tech sandwiched between stints at his alma mater before landing at Marshall. He served as an offensive analyst for the Thundering Herd, before joining Montana State early in the offseason, but now joins the Seahawks as an offensive assistant as the offseason program gets underway in Seattle.