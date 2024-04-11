Justly, or un-justly, Geno feels the heat. He knows the pressure is on. He knows he must learn quickly to achieve success next season with the Seahawks. He must ingratiate himself as soon as possible with new coaches and a new playbook, all the while executing effectively and shouldering expectations both internal and external. Whether you are Team King Gene or if you are ready to leave Mr. Smith out in the cold, don’t matter: he’s the starter this season. His play will be judged by the new staff, no doubt. But for now, Geno is QB1 and we are all just gonna have to wait and see what that looks like.

Seahawks News

Seahawks don't act like a team committed to Geno Smith - Seaside Joe

Seahawks' actions prove they like, but don't love Geno Smith as the long-term answer at QB: Seaside Joe 1866

Seahawks notebook: QB Geno Smith 'impressed' with backup Sam Howell - The Seattle Times

For at least a few moments last month after the Seahawks acquired Sam Howell from Washington, speculation swirled that they would have a quarterback competition in 2024. “Geno's our guy,” Schneider said last month at the league meetings. During a news conference Wednesday at the VMAC that marked his first public comments since the end of the 2024 season, Smith said he welcomed the trade for Howell and that his arrival won't change the way he approaches his third year as the team's starter after taking over for Russell Wilson.

Seahawks hire former Utah State QB Chuckie Keeton as an offensive assistant - Seahawks Wire

The Seattle Seahawks have added yet another assistant to head coach Mike Macdonald's inaugural staff.

A four round mock draft and a Seahawks seven-rounder – Seahawks Draft Blog

I’ve never done a four-round mock before. This is what happens when you’re on a seven-hour flight and none of the films on the plane are any good. I also wanted to run through some scenarios today with two weeks to go until the draft, including:

Seahawks begin offseason work, change obvious under Macdonald - Seattle Sports

There’s a lot different at the Seattle Seahawks' facility after Pete Carroll was let go and Mike Macdonald was hired as the next head coach.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith on his outlook for 2024 season: 'I got everything to prove' - NFL.com

Nevermind that Geno Smith is the anointed starter for the Seahawks, the two-time Pro Bowler is intent on establishing himself yet again in what he views as a never-ending bout for respect.

New Coaches, New Teammates, Same Mindset - Seahawks.com

Voluntary offseason workouts began on Monday and Seahawks players took the podium on Wednesday to meet with the media.

NFC West News

Red Rain Podcast: Talking Kyler’ s Career to date, Draft Trades and Picks with Marcos Labrada - Revenge of the Birds

Joining Kyle "L’il Rock" and me is special guest is Marcis Labrada (of AZ Underground and ROTB’s Reboot Podcast) who has been studying Kyler Murray’s pocket mechanics and has very well-informed...

Can the Rams strike gold again in the draft? - ESPN

With 11 picks in this year's draft, including a first-rounder, L.A. has the chance to build on a new foundation it built in 2023.

NFL Draft 2024: Mizzou RB Cody Schrader compares to Austin Ekeler - Turf Show Times

Former SEC rushing leader and Mizzou walk-on, Cody Schrader, looks to prove himself in the NFL

49ers news: The 5 most questionable draft decisions under Kyle Shanahan - Niners Nation

Some of these aren’t even up for debate when looking back at the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers 2024 NFL draft picks: Full list by round - ESPN

The 49ers own 10 picks, and they'll be looking for offensive line help, along with additional playmakers . Here's what their roster needs next season.

Around The NFL

NFL announces teams for first ever game in Brazil - Larry Brown Sports

The NFL announced that the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will play in the league's first ever game in Brazil

2024 NFL Draft guide: 32 teams, 32 needs, picks, best fits and more - Yahoo Sports

What selections does your team have? What areas should it address? Who's the dream fantasy pick? We cover all that and more for every franchise right here.

The Nikefication of the NFL continues - NBC Sports

The NFL has officially been Nikefied.

Jaguars extend LB Josh Allen with QB Trevor Lawrence up next - ESPN

The Jaguars don't have a good track record when it comes to signing players to second contracts. But Allen was too good of a player to lose.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: How will new kickoff rules impact D/ST scoring? - NFL.com

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio, and LaQuan Jones are back with the latest podcast.

Move the Sticks: Quarterback draft scenarios - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL Draft 2024 ‘The Beast’ Guide: Dane Brugler’s scouting reports and player rankings - The Athletic

This year's version of The Beast is the biggest ever, with more than 400 player profiles and nearly 2,000 prospects ranked in all.

Agent's Take: Why CeeDee Lamb negotiations could haunt Jerry Jones after Cowboys owner gave in to Zack Martin - CBSSports.com

Jones awarded Martin with a new deal after the All-Pro guard held out last preseason

2024 NFL Draft: The top-10 edge defender prospects if everyone in college football was eligible | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Max Chadwick details the top-10 edge defender prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft if everyone in college football was eligible.