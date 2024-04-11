The search continues for some interior offensive line depth for the Seattle Seahawks.

Having already met with guard Greg Van Roten and guard/center Lucas Patrick, Seattle reportedly brought in former Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts guard Ike Boettger for a visit.

Former Bills and Colts free-agent OL Ike Boettger visited Monday with the Seahawks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2024

The 29-year-old Boettger went undrafted out of Iowa and has historically been a reserve guard. He made sporadic appearances in the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Bills, then made seven starts and played in 12 games in 2020 after injury to Jon Feliciano. When Feliciano was hurt again in 2021, he had a career-high 10 starts in 15 games and even stayed in the lineup after Feliciano recovered. A torn Achilles in Week 16 ended Boettger’s season and he’s barely been on the field since then. Over the past two years (split between the Bills and Indianapolis Colts), Boettger has only played six offensive snaps and ended his stint with the Colts on the practice squad.

Boettger took some snaps at center in 2019 and has filled in at right guard on occasion, but most of his NFL career has been at left guard, an area Seattle is looking to fill after Damien Lewis left in free agency.

There’s really nothing more to add here. Boettger has never entered a season as a Week 1 starter, and he had a catastrophic injury not too long ago. He graded pretty well as a pass blocker in 2021, so I guess there’s that.

Seattle will be assessing its options in the free agent market for guards, with a clearer picture likely to materialize after the NFL Draft.