Last week, we revisited every first-round trade down made by Seattle Seahawks general manger John Schneider and the subsequent players drafted from those decisions. A lot of picks acquired, mixed results (at best) in terms of the players chosen.

Today we are going to explore all of the draft day trades up made by Schneider, regardless of round. It’s not been super common for the Seahawks to move up in the draft order, but you might be surprised as to the results of those deals! Let’s take a look.

2010-2012

Did not trade up.

2013

Trade:

Seahawks trade fifth-round (No. 165) and sixth-round picks (No. 199) to Detroit Lions for their fifth-round (No. 137) pick.

Player Seahawks selected:

DT Jesse Williams (No. 137)

Players Lions selected:

P Sam Martin (No. 165)

RB Theo Riddick (No. 199)

2014

None

2015

Trade:

Seahawks traded third-round (No. 95), fourth-round (No. 112), fifth-round (No. 167), and sixth-round (No. 181) picks to Washington for third-round pick (No. 69).

Player Seahawks selected:

WR Tyler Lockett (No. 69)

Players Washington selected:

RB Matt Jones (No. 95)

G Arie Kouandjio (No. 112)

S Kyshoen Jarrett (No. 181)

Players other teams selected:

CB Damian Swann (No. 167, traded by Washington to New Orleans Saints)

2016

Seahawks traded second-round (No. 56) and fourth-round picks (No. 124) to Chicago Bears for second-round pick (No. 49).

Seahawks traded seventh-round pick (No. 225) and 2017 fourth-round pick (No. 131) to New England Patriots for fifth-round (No. 143) and seventh-round pick (No. 243).

Players Seahawks selected:

DT Jarran Reed (No. 49)

DL Quinton Jefferson (No. 143)

WR Kenny Lawler (No. 243)*

Players Bears selected:

C/G Cody Whitehair (No. 56)

S Deon Bush (No. 124)

Players Patriots selected:

WR Devin Lucien (No. 225)

DE Deatrich Wise Jr (No. 131 in 2017)

2017

None

2018

Trade:

Seahawks traded fifth-round (No. 156) and seventh-round picks (No. 226) to Denver Broncos for fifth-round pick (No. 153).

Player selected:

P Michael Dickson (No. 153)

Players Broncos selected:

TE Troy Fumagalli (No. 156)

RB David Williams (No. 226)

2019

Trades:

Seahawks traded third-round (No. 77) and fourth-round picks (No. 118) to New England Patriots for second-round pick (No. 64).

Seahawks traded third-round (No. 92) and fifth-round selections (No. 159) to Minnesota Vikings for third-round (No. 88) and sixth-round picks (No. 209).

Seahawks traded 2020 sixth-round pick (No. 206) to Jacksonville Jaguars for 2019 seventh-round pick (No. 236).

Players Seahawks selected:

WR DK Metcalf (No. 64)

LB Cody Barton (No. 88)

DT Demarcus Christmas (No. 209)*

WR John Ursua (No. 236)

Players Patriots selected:

DE Chase Winovich (No. 77)

OL Hjalte Froholdt (No. 118)

Players Vikings selected:

RB Alexander Mattison (No. 102 after multiple trade downs)

LB Cam Smith (No. 162 after trading down)

Player Jaguars selected:

TE Tyler Smith (No. 206)

2020

Trades:

Seahawks traded second-round (No. 59) and fourth-round pick (No. 101) to New York Jets for second-round pick (No. 48).

Seahawks traded 2021 sixth-round pick (No. 208) to Miami Dolphins for 2020 seventh-round pick (No. 251).

Players Seahawks selected:

DE Darrell Taylor (No. 48)

TE Stephen Sullivan (No. 251)

Players other teams selected:

WR Denzel Mims (No. 59)

TE Dalton Keene (No. 101, New England Patriots)

Dolphins did not select anyone, pick was eventually traded back to Seahawks.

2021

Trade:

Seahawks sent sixth-round (No. 217) and seventh-round pick (No. 250) to Chicago Bears for sixth-round pick (No. 208).

Player Seahawks selected:

OT Stone Forsythe (No. 208)

Players Bears selected:

RB Khalil Herbert (No. 217)

DT Khyiris Tonga (No. 250)

2022-2023

None

*Technically speaking, the Seahawks didn’t trade up for either Christmas or Lawler, but they were part of trades up from the transaction.

Seattle has yet to make a draft day trade up in the first round, but Schneider’s biggest moves on Day 2 netted the Seahawks both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, as well as defensive tackle Jarran Reed. The best Day 3 trade-up was Michael Dickson, which makes you wonder if the Broncos should just give up on ever trading with Seattle for any reason.

Even acknowledging the frustrations with Cody Barton and Darrell Taylor, I don’t think there have been any disastrous trades up relative to the draft capital cost. The positives have far outweighed the negatives. Will the Seahawks trade up at any point in this year’s draft? We’ll find out soon, but don’t expect one at No. 16 unless they’re angling for a quarterback.