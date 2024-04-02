In Today’s Links: Seaside Joe looks at DK’s trade value, why the OLine might surprise next season; also, our Seattle Seahawks still need help on the offensive line; and, a big ol’ draft guide for the ‘Hawks. Let’s go, Tuesday!

#np Conga Y Timbal by Los Yaguaru

Seahawks News

DK Metcalf's trade value isn't what you think it is - Seaside Joe

Seahawks probably wouldn't get close to a first round pick for DK Metcalf, based on what NFL market has shown us: Seaside Joe 1857

Why Bump has hopes for unexpected Seattle Seahawks' position - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider is aware of how important finding the right fits on the offensive line are, says Michael Bumpus.

5 Things To Know About Seahawks DT Johnathan Hankins - Seahawks.com

Get to know new Seahawks free agent acquisition, Jonathan Hankins.

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft 2024 guide: Picks, predictions and key needs - The Athletic

Everything you need to know about the Seahawks as the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, including mock drafts, position needs and analysis.

Seeking O-Line Help, Seattle Seahawks Navigating Veteran Guard Market - Sports Illustrated Seahawks News, Analysis, and More

With only one guard offering more than one game of NFL starting experience on the roster, the Seattle Seahawks are kicking the tires on a few proven veterans to address the void.

NFC West News

49ers news: It’s been a decade since the Niners drafted this tight end - Niners Nation

A look at how long it’s been since the San Francisco 49ers used a top draft pick at each position

The 49ers Still Must Improve Their Run Defense - Sports Illustrated 49ers News, Analysis, and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers still must improve their run defense.

Cardinals Ordered to Pay Millions to Former Exec - Sports Illustrated Cardinals News, Analysis, and More

The Arizona Cardinals owe a former exec three million dollars.

Cardinals accept responsibility for P.R. statement about Terry McDonough that "went too far" - NBC Sports

Former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough has won a $3 million arbitration award from the team.

ROTB Mailbag Questions for Red Rain Podcast - Revenge of the Birds

What are your questions regarding the Arizona Cardinals’ off-season to date and what their approach is for the 2024 NFL Draft?

List of Rams draft ‘super powers’ since Les Snead became the GM - Turf Show Times

What do the Rams do better than any other team in the NFL when it comes to the draft?

'I Blew My Moment!': Los Angeles Rams Star Puka Nacua Recounts Awkward Meeting With Will Ferrell - Sports Illustrated Rams News, Analysis, and More

The Los Angeles Rams rookie star isn't above awkward encounters with fellow celebrities.

Around The NFL

Steelers add another veteran QB on 1-year deal - Larry Brown Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added another veteran quarterback on a one-year deal, it was revealed on Monday.

NFL offseason: 5 smartest moves include deals from Eagles, Chiefs and Bears - Yahoo Sports

What were the shrewdest moves of the NFL offseason so far?

Sports Illustrated shuffle spawns litigation against 5-Hour Energy mogul - NBC Sports

The 5-Hour Energy mogul's lawyers will soon be getting some Billable Hour Energy.

2024 NFL draft: Prospects with first-round grades, plus comps - ESPN+

We'll see 32 picks in Round 1 in April, but which prospects are actually graded as first-rounders? We named 18 and made pro comps for each standout.

Raiders could have their best defensive line in decades - ESPN

With prized free agent Christian Wilkins joining All-Pro Maxx Crosby, the Raiders could have their best defensive line since the 1980s.

Move the Sticks: Defense only mock draft - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

2024 NFL Draft: First-round order, top five needs for all 32 teams following free agency frenzy - NFL.com

The free agency frenzy's largely in the rearview, bringing remaining roster holes into focus ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft at the end of this month. Check out the updated draft order for Round 1, with Chad Reuter identifying the top five positions of need f

NFL Draft team guides 2024: Each team’s picks, predictions and needs - The Athletic

Our team-by-team look at the 257 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, plus a glance at what each team might be thinking as draft day approaches.

NFL Draft 2024: Regrading every first-round QB pick of the last 15 years, from Justin Fields to Mark Sanchez - CBSSports.com

From a home run to a miss, here's how we grade them

Market-Implied 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders settle on Jayden Daniels, six cornerbacks go in Round 1 | NFL Draft | PFF

PFF's latest 2024 NFL mock draft, less than a month away from the 2024 NFL Draft, includes a slew of cornerbacks going in the first round and the Washington Commanders picking LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.