Jake Bobo garnered plenty of training camp attention as a potential undrafted gem for the Seattle Seahawks. His standout performances in the preseason backed up that hype, and he made the 53-man roster.

The former UCLA and Duke wide receiver only had 25 targets, but pulled in 19 catches for 196 yards and a pair of spectacular touchdowns.

Bobo is also a willing blocker, which is part of why the Seahawks weren’t embarrassingly inept on screen passes for once.

Only Noah Fant (60.5%) had a higher success rate, which is defined by Pro Football Reference as “a play that gains at least 40% of yards required on 1st down, 60% of yards required on 2nd down, and 100% on 3rd or 4th down.” Among Seahawks wide receivers, Bobo was tops.

Seahawks wide receivers by success rate

Jake Bobo - 60%

Tyler Lockett - 58.2%

DK Metcalf - 51.3%

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 47.3%

It’s admittedly a limited sample size for 15 of Bobo’s 25 targets to be considered successful, but it’s not insignificant. Roughly half of Bobo’s catches resulted in first downs and/or touchdowns, and he did not have a single drop.

Bobo was the WR4 behind the Lockett/Metcalf/JSN trio, and unless something drastic happens it’ll be the same pattern for him in 2024.

It is possible if not likely that Bobo will see an increase in targets next season. By not retaining tight ends Will Dissly or Colby Parkinson, more targets could be going to wide receivers. Increasing his targets does not always mean a player will be more impactful, much in the same way an NBA bench player could be an effective 6th man in a rotation but not necessarily someone who’d maintain the same efficiency and scoring rate if they were regular starters. It’s all about finding that right calibration to maximize a player’s efficiency.

What I envision for Bobo is that he’s the Seahawks equivalent of Jauan Jennings, one of my favorite players in the league even though he’s on the San Francisco 49ers. This is what I wrote about Jennings in the SBNation.com Super Bowl preview:

How does the WR3 with only 19 catches on the season even make this list? He’s the NFL equivalent of an NBA “glue guy.” The stats aren’t flashy, but he helps the team win. Roughly 40 percent of his 78 career receptions have been third-down conversions, hence the “3rd and Jauan” moniker. Jennings really shines as a blocker, where he’s as mean and tenacious as they come, and it’s made him a fan favorite.

If Bobo can turn into another Jauan, he will be an integral part of Seattle’s offense without ever putting up gaudy numbers. Ideally, just based on his two touchdowns, he should become much more of a red zone target than he actually was as a rookie (just 4 targets). I’m very intrigued as to what Ryan Grubb has in store for him in his offense in 2024. I anticipate Grubb being a believer in More Bobo.