The Seattle Seahawks are adding to their roster before the NFL Draft, but this latest signing is not an interior offensive lineman.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr has agreed to a deal with the Seahawks, per his agent David Canter.

The 25-year-old Shenault was drafted in the second round by Jacksonville in the 2020 season out of the University of Colorado. After amassing 121 catches for 1,219 yards and 5 touchdowns in two seasons with the Jaguars, he was traded to the Carolina Panthers prior to the start of the 2022 season. Shenault had just 37 catches for 332 yards and a single touchdown in his Panthers career.

It’s worth noting that Shenault, who wasn’t a kick returner in college or with the Jaguars, returned nine kicks with the Panthers for 249 yards. With the revamped kickoff rules, it’s possible that Shenault may be fighting for a roster spot for special teams reasons in addition to figuring out what he can contribute as a receiver.