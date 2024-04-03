The NFL isn’t getting rid of the kickoff just yet. Effective this season, the league has opted to overhaul the kickoff to something akin to what the XFL implemented when it relaunched in 2020.

The Seattle Seahawks’ primary return specialist over the past few years has been backup running back DeeJay Dallas, who’s now with the Arizona Cardinals. This leaves Seattle in need of a new kick and punt returner. It probably doesn’t matter a whole lot who’s the new punt returner given the decline in fielded punts—just don’t muff them or make terrible fair catch decisions—but the new kickoff rules should regularly see the ball fielded and returned. This may have a significant impact on roster decisions across the league, including for the Seahawks. Let’s take a look at

Dee Eskridge

Eskridge didn’t return kicks in college until his senior season, but he was able to turn one of his 17 returns into a touchdown. One of his few career highlights with the Seahawks was a 65-yard kick return against the San Francisco 49ers last Thanksgiving. His other 16 kick returns have averaged about 22.6 yards.

Realistically, special teams is the only way Eskridge can salvage his Seahawks career.

Lavishka Shenault Jr

The newest Seahawks signing functions as a wide receiver, occasional running back, and kick returner. He averaged 27.7 yards per kick return on nine attempts with the Carolina Panthers. It seems logical to assume that part of the reason Shenault was signed was to take a look at what he can provide on special teams in addition to his offensive abilities.

Shenault is on a veteran’s minimum contract, but it’s reportedly fully guaranteed, which can’t be said for Eskridge. I could easily see Shenault making the 53-man roster over Dee.

Kenny McIntosh

Given his skills, McIntosh was seemingly drafted as a direct eventual replacement for DeeJay Dallas. He returned kicks at Georgia in two of his four seasons, and if he’s not going to get much playing time on offense outside of third-down situations, this may be one if his best routes to getting the ball in his hands.

Tre Brown

Brown had extensive return experience at Oklahoma, returning 55 kickoffs for an average of 22.7 yards. ‘Big Play’ Tre returned one kick last preseason, so he can’t be ruled out as an option. It’s certainly risky to use one of your starting cornerbacks as a primary kick returner, but a new coaching staff may impact how Mike Macdonald uses him in the secondary next season.

Brown certainly looked like a smooth runner with the ball in his hands on the pick-6 against the Detroit Lions.

Dareke Young

When healthy, Young has been a special teams standout as a gunner, but he’s never returned kicks at an NFL level. He had kick return duties at Lenoir-Rhyne in 2019 and (sparingly) in 2021, so he’s not without any return experience. I’d sooner believe the Seahawks will want to keep him as a gunner.

Honorable mention: Other (rookie or an unsigned veteran)

Godwin Igwebuike is still unsigned. I’m just sayin’.

Seattle isn’t short of returner options on the current roster, and I anticipate we’ll see more choices in play after the draft. Who do you believe will be the Seahawks’ new kick returner? Let us know in the comments!