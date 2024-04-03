Talented. Capable. Under-utilized? The story of Coby Bryant’s tenure so far with our Seattle Seahawks is similar to other players on the roster: flashes of brightness, followed by uneven performances. Where and how does he fit within Coach Macdonald’s new defensive scheme? How does the new coaching staff view Bryant, as a player? Will he be effectively dispatched in 2024? All this and more, below in the links.

#np I Love My Body by HWASA

Seahawks News

5 Seahawks entering 'prove-it' season under Mike Macdonald - Seaside Joe

The cases for and against Geno Smith, Uchenna Nwosu, DK Metcalf, and others to stay with team past 2024: Seaside Joe 1858

Seahawks to ‘figure out’ where third-year DB Coby Bryant fits best - Seahawks Wire

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald says the team has to figure out where Coy Bryant feels most comfortable.

What I think happens with the #16 pick and the Seahawks – Seahawks Draft Blog

I’m heading on vacation for the next week. I’ll still be writing and posting on the blog but I wanted to put a video out before setting off to the airport. Here’s my expectation for what the Seahawks are going to do at #16…

Seattle Seahawks may not need to look far to fill hole on O-line - Seattle Sports

NFL.com's Eric Edholm told Bump and Stacy why he projects the Seattle Seahawks to take UW OL Tory Fautanu in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Huard's Seattle Seahawks Draft Profile: Fullback option for offense - Seattle Sports

Brock Huard's latest Seattle Seahawks Draft profile is an intriguing option as Kansas State's Ben Sinnott is a fullback and a tight end.

Seahawks Sign WR Laviska Shenault Jr. - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks signed former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. Tuesday afternoon.

Seahawks 2024 Draft Profile: Jackson Powers-Johnson - Sports Illustrated Seahawks News, Analysis, and More

Despite only having one year of starting experience under his belt in college, Jackson Powers-Johnson stands out as one of the top prospects in a loaded offensive line draft class, making him an intriguing target for the Seahawks.

CBS Sports Predicts Seattle Seahawks to Make 2024 Playoffs After One-Year Absence - Sports Illustrated Seahawks News, Analysis, and More

After missing out on the postseason in 2023 and undergoing sweeping changes this offseason, CBS Sports predicts the Seattle Seahawks will be one of 14 teams to participate in the NFL's playoff bracket next year.

NFC West News

49ers news: Josh Dobbs shares 4 reasons why he signed with the Niners - Niners Nation

San Francisco 49ers QB Josh Dobbs also spoke highly of Brock Purdy

Four Questions: The 49ers Big Picture - Sports Illustrated 49ers News, Analysis, and More

At the NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando, 49ers Owner and CEO Jed York shared his perspective on the team’s past and future.

Cardinals to Host Marvin Harrison Jr. This Week - Sport Illustrated Cardinals News, Analysis, and More

The Arizona Cardinals will host a fan-favorite this week, per reports.

2024 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals visits tracker - Revenge of the Birds

Taking a look at who the Arizona Cardinals have visited with ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

Rams won’t get comp pick after Carson Wentz signs with Chiefs - Turf Show Times

Carson Wentz goes from backing up Super Bowl winner Matthew Stafford to backing up Patrick Mahomes

LA Rams contracts analysis: Aaron Donald’s cap number, Cooper Kupp and position investments - The Athletic

Pastoors provided insight into a few interesting team contract items — and clarity in other areas.

Los Angeles Rams Hope to Repeat Success of 2018 Season in 2024 - Sports Illustrated Rams News, Analysis, and More

The Los Angeles Rams went to the Super Bowl in 2018 after an uncertain 2017, and they hope history repeats itself.

Around The NFL

Taylor Heinicke taking sizable pay cut to remain with Falcons - Larry Brown Sports

Veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is reportedly taking a sizable pay cut to remain with the Atlanta Falcons.

NFL mock draft: Trades galore as one of the best QB prospects slides outside the top 10 - Yahoo Sports

Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.

Start of offseason program was "Happy New Year" for Jim Harbaugh - NBC Sports

The Chargers officially met their new head coach Tuesday as Jim Harbaugh welcomed his team to the Hoag Performance Center for the beginning of the offseason program.

What is coach Kevin O'Connell's vision for Vikings' next QB - ESPN

With Kirk Cousins gone, journeyman Sam Darnold atop the depth chart and a pair of first-round draft picks, the Vikings' future at QB is up in the air.

Why Mike McDaniel keeps faith in Dolphins despite defensive overhaul - ESPN

The third-year coach sees no reason to curtail expectations just because some personnel have changed.

Colts re-signing safety Julian Blackmon to one-year deal - NFL.com

The Indianapolis Colts are bringing back safety Julian Blackmon on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source.

Vontae Davis’ death leaves Colts teammates, coaches stunned and saddened - The Athletic

Davis was a character all his own, and after a change in scenery changed the course of his career he became a beloved teammate in Indy.

More with less? Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy betting on himself to prevail despite depleted roster - The Athletic

It’s difficult to imagine anyone looking at Dallas' roster and believing the 2024 season will be any better than the previous three.

Projecting six new NFL playoff teams for 2024, including Aaron Rodgers' Jets, Kirk Cousins' Falcons - CBSSports.com

Which clubs are positioned to return to the postseason?