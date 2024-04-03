One of the Seattle Seahawks’ 2024 regular season opponents just made a huge trade with three weeks to go until the NFL Draft.

The Buffalo Bills have sent star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the AFC South champion Houston Texans. Houston is not even giving up a native draft pick in this deal, and the Bills are sending the Texans a couple of Day 3 picks in return.

Breaking: The Buffalo Bills are trading WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick (via the Vikings).

⁰The Texans also receive a 2025 fifth-round pick and sixth-round pick. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 3, 2024

Considering the likelihood that the Vikings aren’t going to be a great team in 2024, the Bills probably got the higher of Houston’s two second-rounders.

The relationship between Diggs and the Bills organization must have been untenable to the point of unsalvageable. This trade will cost the Bills over $31 million in dead money and they’ll lose $3 million more in cap space based on how his contract is structured. Back in 2022, the 30-year-old had agreed to a four-year extension in Buffalo that had him under contract through 2027.

Houston continues to load up after a surprisingly quick turnaround that saw them finish 10-7 and reach the AFC’s Divisional Round. Quarterback C.J. Stroud had a sensational rookie year, and now he’ll have (in theory) one of the league’s top receiving trios in Diggs, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell. The Texans have had a busy offseason and are making their push while Stroud is still on his rookie contract.

For the Seattle Seahawks, they do not have to face Diggs this season unless we somehow get a Seahawks vs. Texans Super Bowl. Buffalo’s current top receiver is either Khalil Shakir or Curtis Samuel. This trade may impact the first round of the draft in the sense that Buffalo has the No. 28 pick and could be a potential Seahawks trade partner if the Bills want to move up to take a receiver. I don’t think there’s a need for Buffalo to do that in such a deep WR class, but it can’t be ruled out.

And I know some of you are thinking it... no, the Seahawks are surely not trading DK Metcalf to the Bills. Or any team for that matter. At least not this season.