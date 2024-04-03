2024 Seahawks free agency: Veteran guard coming in for free agent visit, per report

It’s no secret at all that the Seattle Seahawks are looking for experience and depth on the interior of the offensive line, the team set to have all new Week 1 starters at center and both guard spots in 2024.

Starting left guard Damien Lewis is now a member of the Carolina Panthers after signing a monster four-year, $53M deal in free agency, while center Evan Brown is with the Arizona Cardinals and right guard Phil Haynes remains an unsigned free agent. As such, on Wednesday the Seahawks are set to host a veteran guard on a free agent visit according to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston.

Veteran free agent guard Greg Van Roten, who had a 75.3 @PFF blocking grade overall for #Raiders last season as one of their top offensive linemen, is visiting #Seahawks today, per a league source. Van Roten started 17 games last season, a career-high, for Las Vegas last season.… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 3, 2024

Since signing with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Penn in 2012, Greg Van Roten has spent time with the Seahawks, Toronto Argonauts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders.

Most fans likely don’t remember his first stint in Seattle in 2014, as he signed a futures contract with the Seahawks days after being released by the Packers, but was released at final roster cuts during training camp.