How teams value draft picks as the Seahawks look hard at trading down

Three weeks from Thursday the attention of the NFL world will be on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft. For the Seattle Seahawks, who hold just a single draft pick on each of the first two days of the draft, the question of whether or not to trade down from pick sixteen to acquire additional picks will certainly be a topic of discussion.

So, as fans begin mock and re-mock and then re-re-mock draft in the coming weeks and consider the possibility of trading down, the question obviously becomes how much the Hawks can earn in return by moving down. That answer, of course, comes down to which trade chart one consults, so before evaluating any potential trades it seems prudent to evaluate how those trades will be valued. Luckily, Joseph Hefner of the KC Sports Network crunched the numbers on teams that have traded back in recent seasons to determine the answer.

NFL Trade Charts and Future Discounts.



NFL Trade Charts and Future Discounts.

What chart do NFL teams actually use? How much do teams discount future picks?





Looking exclusively at trades that included only draft picks as part of the compensation which changed hands, Hefner evaluated the picks that have been traded over the past decade and found that despite the fact that it has been around for more than three decades the Jimmy Johnson chart remains the most accurate in terms of how teams actually trade picks.