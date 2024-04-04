The 2024 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and the Seattle Seahawks are starting to shape up their roster in advance of the big night. The team has added some pieces through free agency, but they still have a number of glaring needs. With this in mind, the board is wide open for the Seahawks in what will be Mike Macdonald’s first draft as a head coach.

There are obviously a number of routes the organization could go, but a lot of analysts seem to be honing in on the trenches; specifically along the offensive line. As I wrote about recently, Troy Fautanu is getting a lot of traction among pundits as a good fit in Seattle. Or rather, a good fit to stay in Seattle following his career with the Washington Huskies. But this isn’t a unanimous prediction, so let’s take a look at the latest buzz!

Bruce Feldman has the Seahawks selecting Fautanu in The Athletic’s latest mock draft, but Michael-Shawn Dugar sees the team going a different route. He predicts a trade down that will ultimately net a versatile defensive back in Iowa Hawkeyes defender Cooper DeJean.

Round 1, No. 20 (from Steelers): Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa Projected trade: Seahawks receive Nos. 20, 98, 178. Steelers receive pick No. 16 DeJean played cornerback at Iowa, but it’s unclear where he’ll play in the NFL . Teams could keep him at outside cornerback, move him inside to nickel or try him at safety. With his athleticism and ball skills, there’s reason to believe he could excel at any of those three spots. DeJean’s versatility makes him an interesting fit in Macdonald’s defense. One of the takeaways from talking to Macdonald at the NFL’s annual meeting last month was his vision for a defense full of players with diverse skill sets. Macdonald has a bit of flexibility at safety, but that group could use a ball-hawking playmaker. Outside of Devon Witherspoon , there’s not much diversity among the cornerbacks. Riq Woolen , Tre Brown and Mike Jackson are primarily outside cornerbacks (Brown and Jackson are also set to be free agents after this season). Artie Burns made his debut at nickel last season, but there’s no guarantee he will make the rotation when everyone is healthy. Adding DeJean would give Macdonald another good athlete with high-level traits to make the defensive back group more dynamic. The trade here would net Seattle another top-100 pick, a much-needed boost in capital after the Sam Howell trade . There’s an argument for taking an interior offensive lineman at 16 or 20, but this class is deep enough for Seattle to believe it can grab a starting-caliber player toward the end of Day 2.

Pro Football Focus is sticking with Fautanu in their “Market-Implied” mock draft, describing him as a potential fit at guard.

The Seahawks’ tackle situation is figured out, but after losing Damien Lewis in free agency, they have some holes to fill along the interior. Fautanu played left tackle for Washington in college but has been projected by some as a guard, which is where he’d likely play in Seattle. The Seahawks are currently -135 on DraftKings to take an offensive lineman with their first pick.

Several other analysts are also focusing on Troy Fautanu — including Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards of CBS Sports — but Tom Fornelli and Chris Trapasso have the Seahawks picking offensive tackle Amarius Mims of the Georgia Bulldogs and UCLA Bruins edge rusher Laiatu Latu, respectively.

Even most optimists will likely agree that the Seahawks are in a multi-year process to build a truly competitive roster. While that may lead to some growing pains, it also opens up a lot of possibilities for this team in the draft. We don’t yet know what to expect from Mike Macdonald from a roster-building standpoint, so this is going to be a particularly interesting process to follow this season. Stay tuned for more speculation as hype heats up!