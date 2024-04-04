We’re exactly three weeks from the NFL Draft in Detroit. The Seattle Seahawks have made major changes to the roster, most notably moving on from starting linebackers Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks, starting safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, and the entire interior starting offense line.

Meanwhile, the team also restructured the contracts of Geno Smith and Tyler Lockett, all but indicating that both will remain on the team entering next season. In free agency they’ve added the likes of linebackers Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson, safety Rayshawn Jenkins, brought back tackle George Fant, and just this past week signed wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. The one trade made by John Schneider was acquiring backup quarterback Sam Howell, who will replace Drew Lock.

There are short-term question marks about the safety and linebacker spots on defense, as well as short- and long-term issues as far as what the Seahawks will do on the offensive line. We don’t know what Seattle’s plans are at quarterback post-Geno Smith. Is Howell the answer? Will they look to draft a QB this year? What about the tight end position? Will Seattle invest more in edge rushers given the lack of depth that was exposed last year?

Today’s open thread asks for your your biggest concern about the Seahawks roster. It’s open-ended specifically so you’re not limited to just the 2024 season. This could be a concern you have for right now, or a concern you have for future seasons. Let us know in the comments!