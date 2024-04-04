In Today’s Links: more mock drafts, from a Seahawks perspective; how do we get extra draft picks?/do we need extra draft picks?; new admin in the building for the front office; how does Sam Howell compare with the current QB class? Rock and Roll. It’s Thursday, bb.

Seahawks News

Seahawks need more draft picks: Here's how to get them - Seaside Joe

Why Seahawks GM John Schneider could finally call his old team for trade offers: Seaside Joe 1859

Joey Laine hired as new Seattle Seahawks VP of football administration - KCPQ

The Seattle Seahawks announced the hiring of Joey Laine as their new vice president of football administration, replacing Matt Thomas after 11 seasons in the role with the team.

Should the Seahawks prioritise building a dominant defensive line in the 2024 draft? – Seahawks Draft Blog

As I’ve been mentioning a fair bit recently, it does seem an awful lot like the Seahawks are setting themselves up for an O-line centric draft. By now everyone knows this is the best offensive line class in years. It feels like ‘best player available’ will perfectly match ‘need’ as far as the Seahawks are concerned — whether they stay at #16 or move down.

Bumpus thinks Seahawks CB Riq Woolen will bounce back in 2024 - Seattle Sports

"I really believe Riq Woolen is going to come back next year and be even better," Michael Bumpus said of the Seattle Seahawks cornerback.

Analyst compares Seattle Seahawks' Sam Howell to top draft QBs - Seattle Sports

ESPN analyst Matt Miller joined Brock and Salk and dove into how Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Howell stacks up with this year's NFL Draft class.

Seahawks 2024 NFL mock draft: After a trade, Mike Macdonald gets his defensive chess piece - The Athletic

The Seahawks have offensive line needs, but those could wait until the middle rounds, allowing the first-round pick to upgrade the defense.

NFC West News

Red Rain Podcast: 28 ROTB Mailbag Questions - Revenge of the Birds

Special thanks to all of you for your participation in this inaugural Mailbag episode of the Red Rain Podcast. Thanks, once again, for Stewie42 for making the suggestion.

Rams draft picks: 2 trade down scenarios that would benefit LA’s needs - Turf Show Times

The L.A. Rams need to add about 30 more players to the roster, will they try to acquire more picks?

49ers news: One decision the Niners may regret this offseason - Niners Nation

The 49ers could have jumped into a pool of riches at a certain position, but elected not to so far.

New contract for Brandon Aiyuk? Why 49ers aren't thinking trade - ESPN

There have been rumblings the 49ers would consider trading their star receiver, but they want him as the foundation for their next star nucleus.

Around The NFL

Marcus Mariota pulls off interesting 1st in NFL history - Larry Brown Sports

New Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota is pulling off an interesting first in NFL history, it was revealed Wednesday.

Stefon Diggs trade winners and losers: Josh Allen, C.J. Stroud, AFC defensive backs and more - Yahoo Sports

Wednesday's deal will reverberate not just across two franchises, but the AFC. How's everybody looking now?

Kansas commences efforts to lure Chiefs across the border - NBC Sports

If Chiefs move, it might not be far.

What does the Stefon Diggs trade mean for Bills and Texans? - ESPN

Buffalo is trading the four-time Pro Bowl receiver to Houston after four years with the Bills.

NFC Roster Reset: Biggest signings/losses, burning question for each team ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft - NFL.com

Where do teams across the NFC stand in the wake of the free agency frenzy and ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft? Nick Shook discusses the biggest offseason signings and losses -- while also raising one burning question -- for each team in the conference.

NFL executives unfiltered on 2024 free agency: The best and worst from all 32 teams - The Athletic

NFL executives weighed in on Kirk Cousins, Saquon Barkley, the Jets' desperation, big questions facing the Cowboys and 49ers, and much more.

Agent's Take: Let the buyer beware when drafting a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft - CBSSports.com

A high-draft pick doesn't automatically become a franchise QB

Buffalo Bills trade Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans: What it means for both teams | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans agreed to a blockbuster trade that sent Stefon Diggs to Houston and draft capital to Buffalo.