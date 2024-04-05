Mocks? How dare I? Who’s drinking the J.J. Juice? Geno is better than you think (think about it!). More draft profiles. And more. The 2024 NFL Draft is almost upon us feeble minded folks. Tune into Field Gulls to fill your gullet. Thanks for being here!

Seahawks News

J.J. McCarthy's draft rise could be media-induced delusions - Seaside Joe

If J.J. McCarthy is "the green room slide" on draft day, the Seahawks should also pass on Michigan QB: Seaside Joe 1860

Seahawks to host Penn State TE Theo Johnson for top-30 visit - Seahawks Wire

Tight end is one of several positions that should be on the Seahawks' to-do list going into the 2024 NFL draft.

Listen to my first appearance on the new Puck Sports podcast – Seahawks Draft Blog

Every Thursday I’ll be appearing on Puck Sports, courtesy of Superior Linen. Our first show is out now so please check it out below and be sure to subscribe (Puck Sports is available wherever you get your podcasts). Also today, Puck has a great interview up with Mike Garafolo.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith is better at this than you think - Seattle Sports

Seattle Sports' Michael Bumpus thinks it's time to end the narrative that Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith takes too many sacks.

Brock's Seattle Seahawks Draft Profile: A difference-making guard - Seattle Sports

With guard a big need for the Seattle Seahawks, Brock Huard's latest NFL Draft profile focuses on Kansas State's Cooper Beebe.

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft 2024 guide: Picks, predictions and key needs - The Athletic

Everything you need to know about the Seahawks as the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, including mock drafts, position needs and analysis.

NFC West News

Rams draft needs: Writers debate biggest position need in first 3 rounds - Turf Show Times

Should Rams take a swing on a receiver like Brian Thomas or an edge rusher in the first round?

The Terry McDonough ruling, Cardinals’ 2024 NFL draft needs - Revenge of the Birds

We discuss the McDonough ruling and what the needs for the Arizona Cardinals are entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

49ers news: Debating which positions make sense in the first 3 rounds - Niners Nation

Today we’ll focus on positions and not so much the prospects for the San Francisco 49ers NFL Draft

Around The NFL

Report: Texans make major change to Stefon Diggs' contract - Larry Brown Sports

The Houston Texans made a major change to wide receiver Stefon Diggs' contract as part of their trade to acquire him.

NFL Draft: Favorite prospects, from no-doubt No. 1 pick to some old-school running backs - Yahoo Sports

As we turn toward the draft, Charles McDonald gives you his 11 favorite prospects in this class, with some marquee names — and others that may someday become one.

Sunday Ticket litigation feature new fight over application of attorney-client privilege - NBC Sports

The attorney-client privilege serves as a legitimate device to shield certain information from the opponent in litigation.

Dallas mayor pitches Chiefs' return off rejected stadium tax - ESPN

Following Kansas City voters' rejection of a stadium renovation-funding sales tax, Dallas mayor Eric Johnson pitched his city as the team's new home.

Move the Sticks: Favorite Day 2 players at every position + Stefon Diggs trade - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFL Fantasy Cheat Sheet: What are the Bills doing at WR? - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones for another episode of the podcast.

Cowboys are set up worse in 2024 than in 2023, and blame begins with Jerry Jones - The Athletic

You're either getting better or you're getting worse, and the Cowboys are worse today than they were Jan. 14 when they lost to the Packers.

Projecting six NFL playoff teams primed to miss cut in 2024: Buccaneers, Steelers could lose their spots - CBSSports.com

Which clubs are positioned to return to the postseason?