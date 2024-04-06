In Today’s Links: roster analysis, underrated prospects, draft fits, the case for the Seahawks to draft defense with their 1st round pick; and, how is the front office different without Pete Carroll this time around? Happy Saturday.

Seahawks News

The case for Seahawks to draft Defense in 1st round - Seaside Joe

3 reasons the Seahawks are more likely to use their first round pick on a defensive player than offensive: Seaside Joe 1861

Analysis: Breaking down Seahawks roster as offseason program kicks off - The Seattle Times

The first season of the Mike Macdonald era enters new territory next week with the beginning of the Seahawks' voluntary offseason workout program. Because Macdonald is a new coach, the Seahawks are allowed to start their program earlier than teams with returning coaches, so they will begin greeting players back to the VMAC on Monday. Phase one, as defined by the NFL, consists of two weeks and is limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and rehab. Teams with new coaches may hold a voluntary veteran minicamp, which the Seahawks will do April 22-24.

Underrated players, fourth-round targets, how far could Seattle trade down & more – Seahawks Draft Blog

Every year there are players who are underrated in the media. Here are five players who will go earlier than projections are suggesting…

ESPN's Miller dives into Seahawks NFL Draft fits and connections - Seattle Sports

Which NFL Draft prospects fit the Seattle Seahawks and their new coaching staff? ESPN's Matt Miller shared his insight with Brock and Salk.

Who's the best non-OL pick for Seattle Seahawks at No. 16? - Seattle Sports

What if the Seattle Seahawks pivot from the O-line with their first NFL Draft pick? Seattle Sports' Stacy Rost assesses the situation.

Have things changed for Seahawks' Schneider without Carroll? - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider dove into life without Pete Carroll during his weekly visit with Wyman and Bob.

Seahawks Roundup: Seahawks Sign A Receiver, Filling Holes In The O-Line And More - Seahawks.com

All the Seahawks news you might have missed this week.

NFC West News

Rams will move Steve Avila to center after signing Jonah Jackson - Turf Show Times

Austin Corbett may be a cautionary tale for Steve Avila’s position change

Regrading the 2023 Arizona Cardinals draft - Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort’s second draft is fast approaching. Let’s look back at his first draft and hand out some grades. How did he do in his first draft as an NFL GM?

49ers news: Does trading up in the first round make sense for the Niners? - Niners Nation

It would cost the San Francisco 49ers at least two draft picks to do so.

Around The NFL

Stefon Diggs trade winners and losers: Josh Allen, C.J. Stroud, AFC defensive backs and more - Yahoo Sports

Wednesday's deal will reverberate not just across two franchises, but the AFC. How's everybody looking now?

Bears met with stadium authority on funding for domed lakefront stadium - NBC Sports

On the same day that Jackson County, Missouri voters rejected in overwhelming fashion a proposal from the Chiefs to fund renovations to Arrowhead Stadium with taxpayer money, the Bears met with politicians regarding public money for a Soldier Field replacement, on the lakefront in Chicago.

How and why Cincinnati did a position makeover at safety - ESPN

The Bengals believe free agents, including a former Cincinnati starter, will bolster them at a 2023 trouble spot.

What Commanders coach Dan Quinn wants in a quarterback - ESPN

Quinn wants not only accuracy and arm strength from a QB but one who can limit damage when things go wrong.

NFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2024 NFL Draft - NFL.com

Brock Purdy's 49ers rallied past Jared Goff's Lions this past Championship Sunday to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. Who will battle for conference supremacy in the coming season? As we head toward the 2024 NFL Draft, Jeffri Chadiha assesses the cur

2024 NFL Draft: Keon Coleman, Bralen Trice among 10 prospects whose tape trumps subpar testing - NFL.com

Superior athleticism is enticing, but it's NOT everything. Surveying the prospect crop for the 2024 NFL Draft, resident scout Bucky Brooks spotlights 10 players whose tape trumps subpar testing. Overlook these guys at your own risk.

As Texans load up around C.J. Stroud, Colts are betting on Anthony Richardson to keep pace - The Athletic

If the Colts plan to knock off the all-in Texans this season, it's become clear the bulk of that burden is going to fall on Richardson.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: QB class overhyped? How top of Round 1 could unfold if teams prioritize other positions - CBSSports.com

What if the public likes these QBs more than the clubs do?