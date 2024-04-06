Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 135: Whitewater Drafting - Penix Hype and the D-Line Class

Chuck and I discuss the philosophy behind the Stefon Diggs trade (7:56) and Michael Penix Jr’s recent rise (23:37). They also dive into this year’s D-line class (35:28) and break down the Seahawks’ multitude of options at #16 overall (51:53).

