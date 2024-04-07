We’ve got Top-30 Visits, we’ve got mocks, we’ve got some further roster analysis with the Seahawks front office! We’ve got all that and more, here at Field Gulls, just for you! Any also, for ourselves. Thank you for being here.

Seahawks News

Seahawks draft: What we've learned so far - Seaside Joe

Salary cap, draft needs, Seahawks rumors, free agency review: Seaside Joe 1862

Updated full two-round mock draft and a Seahawks seven-rounder – Seahawks Draft Blog

I think today’s mock is a realistic and fair projection for the Seahawks. I think it’d deserve a reasonable review if it happened, very much in the ‘they did the best they could’ category. However, I also think it’s nowhere near enough for this team to get to where it needs to be.

Schneider: How Shenault fits Seahawks' special teams and offense - Seattle Sports

With new kickoff rules in place, the Seattle Seahawks added an intriguing receiver in Laviska Shenault, who John Schneider dove into Thursday.

Seahawks Draft: A versatile WSU Cougars standout on defense - Seattle Sports

WSU safety Jaden Hicks is "awesome" and "a really good defender," PFF's Trevor Sikema said when discussing the Seattle Seahawks and NFL Draft.

Chop Robinson has Seahawks on his list of pre-draft visits - Seahawks Wire

NFC West News

Rams mock draft: 3 Best case scenarios for L.A. in first round - Turf Show Times

The Los Angeles Rams will have a plethora of options when they’re on the clock with the 19th overall pick during the NFL Draft. However, depending on how the picks before them go, the draft could...

Will Cardinals begin Chop Shopping on the Edge? - Revenge of the Birds

Chop Robinson could be the new version of Haason Reddick in Arizona

49ers trade down in NFL draft makes a ton of sense - Niners Wire

The 49ers have been targeted as a potential trade up team in this year's NFL draft, but what if they trade down?

Around The NFL

Bill Belichick joins his son Steve at Washington Huskies practice - NBC Sports

The 2024 football season will be Bill Belichick's first without a coaching job in half a century, but he's still spending time at practice.

Mayor says Chiefs have "serious opportunity" to return to Dallas - NBC Sports

Until Chiefs' sudden stadium uncertainty is resolved, Dallas should be on the radar screen.

Could the Patriots have a Texans-like turnaround under Mayo? - ESPN

Houston essentially turned into a contender in one year. But Mayo knows it's not that easy, and it might take more time for the Pats.

How prospect in Ireland went from DMing NFL to signing with Saints - ESPN

Charlie Smyth signed a three-year deal with the Saints after a series of tryouts via the NFL's International Player Pathway Program.

Texans make offseason history with acquisitions of Danielle Hunter, Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon - NFL.com

Houston made offseason history with the acquisitions of pass rusher Danielle Hunter, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon. The Texans have become the first team in history to add players who respectively had 10-plus sacks, 100-plus recept

NFL coaches, execs split on which QBs Commanders, Patriots should take at Nos. 2 and 3 - The Athletic

Three weeks away from the NFL Draft, and there’s more mystery surrounding the 2024 quarterback class than there’s ever been.