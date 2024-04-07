One of the more prominent defensive tackles in this year’s NFL Draft has just been arrested.

University of Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat was arrested in Austin on Sunday according to local NBC affiliate KXAN.

According to the article, “Records show Sweat, 22, was arrested by the Austin Police Department and booked into Travis County Jail at 2:12 p.m. Sunday. Driving while intoxicated is a Class B misdemeanor.” In Texas, a first-time misdemeanor offense for DWI carries a fine up to $2,000 and up to 180 days in jail.

Sweat was the Big XII Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, as well as a consensus All-American selection. Alongside his teammate Byron Murphy II, Sweat is considered one of the better defensive tackles in this year’s draft class. Sweat has been projected as a second-round pick, with an outside chance to be taken in the first.

There are no other details on this story, but it’s one worth monitoring for a high-profile draft prospect.