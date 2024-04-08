Report: Seahawks had official pre-draft visit with Bo Nix

The latest reported official 30 visit with the Seattle Seahawks is with one of last season’s Heisman Trophy finalists.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported over the weekend that the team met with former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. He is the first quarterback to have a reported formal 30 visit with Seattle.

Oregon @oregonfootball quarterback Bo Nix visited #Seahawks this weekend, per a league source. A Heisman Trophy finalist, Nix passed for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns and rushed for 234 yards and six touchdowns last season. Including time @AuburnFootball Nix passed for 15,352… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 7, 2024

Nix finished behind LSU’s Jayden Daniels and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr in Heisman Trophy voting. After an unspectacular and often inconsistent career at Auburn, he transferred to Oregon and took off as one of the best QBs at the collegiate level. In two seasons in Eugene, Nix threw for over 8,000 yards, 74 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions, completing roughly 75 percent of his passes along the way.

The stats for Nix are gaudy and incredibly impressive, but he hasn’t been projected as a high first-round draft pick like his peers Daniels, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, and even more recently Penix Jr. There are concerns about how much his success was aided by Oregon’s offensive system, which was heavy on yards after catch, low on depth of target, and plentiful on open targets. In other words, there wasn’t a lot of deep processing the quarterback had to do, and the spacing afforded in the college game with the widened hashmarks made his job even easier. With that said, Nix still had to execute effectively, and he did so extremely well.

It’s possible that Nix goes in the first round; at worst he’ll be available in the second round.