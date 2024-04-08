Seahawks Drafts from the Past: Mawae did the 1994 class blossom elsewhere?

In the lead-up to the 2024 NFL Draft, let’s take a look back on the Seattle Seahawks draft classes from 40, 30, 20, and 10 years ago. I’ll list each draft pick and give a short summary of their career achievements – if applicable.

Up this week is the 1994 draft which is much better than you’d imagine…for other NFL squads at least.

Round 1, Pick No. 8 – Sam Adams, DT, Texas A&M

Seattle had a top-10 pick because of a 6-10 record in 1993 and used that prime pick on DT Sam Adams from Texas A&M, the Sports Illustrated national defensive player of the year. The big man finished his Aggies career with 169 tackles, 23 TFL, 20.5 sacks, 7 FF, 3 FR, and 2 INTs. That’s a heck of a college stat line!

Adams played in 89 games with 66 starts for Seattle from 1994-1999. He posted 23.0 sacks, 4 FF, 3 FR, 1 INT, 1 safety, and 1 defensive TD as a member of the Seahawks. Unfortunately (for Seattle at least), Adams flew the coop in free agency for the Baltimore Ravens. Turns out that was a good decision as he became a key cog in the Ravens Super Bowl champion defense, made the Pro Bowl and was second-team All-Pro. Adams made two more Pro Bowls over the rest of his career which lasted through 2007.

Round 2, Pick No.36 – Kevin Mawae, C, LSU

The Seahawks followed up a very solid first-round pick with an even better selection in the second round, taking offensive lineman Kevin Mawae from LSU. While in college, Mawae played three positions on the Tigers offensive line, seeing time at left tackle and left guard before settling in at center.

For Seattle, he played mostly right guard for the first two seasons before moving to center in 1996-1997. In another one of those weird historical coincidences, Mawae – just like Adams – left for greener pastures in free agency and saw his career skyrocket. As a member of the New York Jets beginning in 1998 and eventually the Tennessee Titans, Mawae went on to earn 8 Pro Bowls, 3 First Team All-Pro nominations, another 4 Second Team All-Pro nods, was a member of the HOF All-2000s Team, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

Sure would’ve been nice to have that production with the Seahawks.

Round 3, Pick No.73 – Lamar Smith, RB, Houston

Seattle stayed on the offensive side of the ball, selecting RB Lamar Smith from Houston in the third round. Smith played in 42 games for Seattle in 1994-1997 with just 4 starts. He tallied 1,286 rushing yards with 10 TDs with another 315 yards receiving.

Guess what? Smith is another player whose career-best production came in another uniform. After a few seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Smith’s time with the Miami Dolphins in 2000-2001 was his NFL peak. He started 31 games and carried the ball 622 times for 2,107 yards with 20 rushing TDs, while adding 435 yards receiving and another 4 receiving TDs. In his age 32 season with the Carolina Panthers, Smith added another 904 total yards with 7 TDs. He played his final 4 games the following season back with the New Orleans Saints.

Round 4, Pick No. 110 – Larry Whigham, DB, Loiusiana-Monroe

Whigham never played for the Seahawks but…wait for it…had some success for other teams! He was mostly a special teamer over his 9-year career with the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears, making two Pro Bowl rosters for his special teams prowess. Another random fact about Whigham is that of his 4 career INTs, 3 of them came courtesy of Dan Marino with one of those returned for a defensive TD.

For our first #ThrowbackThursday of the year, we take a look back at Wildcat legend, Larry Whigham. A standout athlete for the Cats in 1991, Larry earned a scholarship to Northeast Louisiana, where he caught the eye of NFL scouts and was drafted in 1994. #RRR | #NFL | #DTA pic.twitter.com/RX4fwWTkKz — Pearl River Football (@PearlRiverFB) January 18, 2024

Round 7, Pick No. 202 – Carlester Crumpler, TE, East Carolina

Crumpler, a 1993 First-Team All-American at East Carolina, was Seattle’s final selection in the 1994 NFL Draft. He played in 67 games from 1994-1998 with 32 starts, hauling in 88 passes for 944 yards and 3 TDs. Crumpler played his final season in 1999 with the Minnesota Vikings.

In case you’re wondering because of the last name and position, Carlester is the older brother of 4x Pro Bowl TE Alge Crumpler. Their younger brother, Isaiah, is a freshman DB for Rutgers so the bloodline could continue!

That’s a pretty stacked draft class, to be honest. 10 total Pro Bowls, multiple All-Pro teams, and a Hall-of-Famer? Too bad all those accolades were earned outside the Pacific Northwest!