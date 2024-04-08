Happy Eclipse Day! A little light on the links. Been having trouble with the si.com site. Lots of mock drafts. Don’t know how many more I can post. Although, if it’s relevant to us Seattle Seahawks fans, I’ll do it. Anyway, hope you are well. Dive into the links. We are happy to provide for you.

Seahawks News

Will Seahawks be better than Cardinals after the draft? - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1863

3 teams talking to the Seahawks about trade-up scenarios - Seahawks Wire

The Seahawks are in a good position to trade down in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Live at 2pm — draft roundtable on Hawkblogger mornings – Seahawks Draft Blog

I’m appearing on Brian’s show again today, as part of a draft roundtable. You can watch the stream below from 2pm PT.

Is this why NFL Draft stock for Michael Penix is all over the place? - Seattle Sports

NFL insider Albert Breer of The MMQB shared some insight that only adds to why the most interesting NFL Draft prospect is Michael Penix Jr.

Mike Macdonald Heads Into First Season With Seahawks With High Expectations - Seahawks.com

Mike Macdonald knows there’s a lot to learn as a first-time head coach, but that doesn’t mean he heads into his first season with the Seahawks without high expectations.

NFC West News

Rams draft weaknesses: Picking small receivers is a concerning theme - Turf Show Times

TST writing staff debates the Rams weakness in the draft under GM Les Snead

49ers NFL Mock Draft 2024 Amarius Mims; you prefer starts or potential? - Niners Nation

There’s going to be two things to look at.

Desmond Ridder embracing backup QB challenge with Cardinals - ESPN

The former Falcons starter is preparing to compete for Arizona's backup slot behind Kyler Murray.

Around The NFL

Global domination: How the NFL is seeking its next stars beyond U.S. borders - Yahoo Sports

The NFL is ramping up its efforts to find talent around the globe via its International Player Pathway program.

Former Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman thinks Vikings will overpay to get J.J. McCarthy - NBC Sports

The Vikings picked up another first-round pick in the 2024 draft, with the obvious goal of trying to move up from No. 11.

Should the Giants draft a QB or WR in Round 1? The case for each - ESPN

New York has the No. 6 pick in this year's draft. Does it replace quarterback Daniel Jones or give him a No. 1 receiver?

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook remains confident ahead of next opportunity: 'I'm still that guy' - NFL.com

Dalvin Cook went from a four-time Pro Bowler with four straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons to an afterthought in 2023. That trend has continued after nearly a month of free agency, but Cook is still as confident as ever in his game-breaking abilities.

Ranking NFL's top 12 WR trios heading into 2024 draft: Texans atop list after Stefon Diggs trade - CBSSports.com

A re-ordering of the NFL's wide receiver trios after all the offseason action