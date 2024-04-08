Apparently, the Seattle Seahawks weren’t alone in seeking out the services of third year pro and former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback, Sam Howell. In fact, they were reportedly in direct competition with the LA Rams, who were also in talks with the Washington Commanders. This comes in addition to the recent news that the Denver Broncos were also interested in trading for the up-and-coming passer.

Speaking on the Puck Sports podcast, Mike Garafolo shared the following interesting tidbit of information, which were later shared via Jon Alfano of Sports Illustrated:

“And they outbid the Rams, who, I know that there was a strong feeling on the Rams’ coaching staff that they wanted Sam Howell badly, they really liked him,” Garafolo said. “So, the Seahawks were able to outbid them, so that’s good. You got him and you kept him away from a team that really could’ve used him as a potential successor there.”

Using the Rich Hill model, the Seahawks sacrificed the equivalent of a mid-fourth round selection (28 points) when you balance out the pick swapping. For what this is worth, that is significantly better than what they paid for Charlie Whitehurst. Still, this is more than the fifth rounder that the Commanders initially spent to acquire his services in the 2022 draft.

Geno Smith is the presumptive starter heading into 2024, and the Rams appear to be set with Matthew Stafford for the immediate future. It is unlikely that either of these teams was looking to unseat their returning signal callers by Week 1, but the fact that there was something of a bidding war for Howell indicates that there is some belief he could mature into a capable starter. For now, he seems poised to settle into the position that Drew Lock capable manned since the Russell Wilson trade.