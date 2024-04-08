 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Seahawks to host recently arrested Senior Bowl DT on pre-draft visit

T’Vondre Sweat was in the news over the weekend after being arrested, and according to a report will be visiting Seattle later this week.

By John Gilbert
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 31 Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2024 NFL Draft is just over two weeks away, with the Seattle Seahawks looking to address the holes in the roster and build for the future as the first season of the Mike Macdonald era approaches. Exactly how John Schneider approaches the first draft of the post-Pete Carroll era is anyone’s guess, but if free agency is to be taken as a guide for the future, it’s likely to be a continuation of past trends.

Regardless of the direction the team opts to take when it comes to specific picks, there are still just over two weeks of information gathering left, and to that end the Seahawks are set to host one of the top defensive tackle prospects later this week per a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

T’Vondre Sweat could provide the Seahawks with the big interior defender they lacked for much of 2023, but there will certainly be questions to be answered during the reported visit about his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated over the weekend.

John Schneider has not been afraid to use draft capital on interior defensive linemen with red flags, and in a couple of weeks Seattle fans will learn if Schneider might be tempted to trade back from pick sixteen and add an impact interior defender in the late first or early second.

In This Stream

2024 Seahawks offseason roster tracker: Latest free agent signings, trades, cap casualties

View all 103 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...