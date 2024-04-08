Report: Seahawks to host recently arrested Senior Bowl DT on pre-draft visit

The 2024 NFL Draft is just over two weeks away, with the Seattle Seahawks looking to address the holes in the roster and build for the future as the first season of the Mike Macdonald era approaches. Exactly how John Schneider approaches the first draft of the post-Pete Carroll era is anyone’s guess, but if free agency is to be taken as a guide for the future, it’s likely to be a continuation of past trends.

Regardless of the direction the team opts to take when it comes to specific picks, there are still just over two weeks of information gathering left, and to that end the Seahawks are set to host one of the top defensive tackle prospects later this week per a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Texas DT T'Vondre Sweat is flying to Tennessee today for a visit with the #Titans and will visit the #Seahawks later this week.⁰

Sweat posted $3,000 bond after his Sunday arrest on suspicion of DWI. His pre-draft process -- and a chance to explain the situation -- continues. pic.twitter.com/HDF58WOozj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 8, 2024

T’Vondre Sweat could provide the Seahawks with the big interior defender they lacked for much of 2023, but there will certainly be questions to be answered during the reported visit about his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated over the weekend.

John Schneider has not been afraid to use draft capital on interior defensive linemen with red flags, and in a couple of weeks Seattle fans will learn if Schneider might be tempted to trade back from pick sixteen and add an impact interior defender in the late first or early second.