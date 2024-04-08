The Seattle Seahawks officially start their 2024 offseason program Monday, and as the team does every year on the opening day of Phase I of the offseason program, the Hawks announced the signing of several players.

The seven players the Seahawks officially signed are:

CB Mike Jackson

LB Jon Rhattigan

LB Joshua Onujiogu

DE Myles Adams

OL Raiqwon O’Neal

OL McClendon Curtis

TE Brady Russell

None of the names are new, as these are the restricted free agents and exclusive rights free agents the team tendered when free agency opened back in March. RFA and ERFA tenders are, similar to franchise tag tenders, contract offers from the team, but until those tenders are signed the player is not officially on the roster. A player who is not on the roster is unable to participate in the offseason program, and thus these seven needed to ink their contracts in order to be able to participate in the meetings with the new coaching staff, along with the strength and conditioning work that begins Monday for the Seahawks.