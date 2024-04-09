We’ve got draft previews, player profiles, mock drafts, a little bit of news; and, just a handful of days left ‘til the 2024 NFL Draft. Who will our Seattle Seahawks select? How will it reflect on our scheme? And finally, how will the draft affect our chances for success in the upcoming season? idk. Neither do you. Let’s explore together.

Seahawks News

Coach Pete Carroll was fired after 14 years when Seattle's playoff-free season ended. Longtime general manager John Schneider emerged as the organization's final-hammer decision-maker in regard to personnel. Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald was hired to replace Carroll at the end of January, and in filling out his staff he brought on former Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to serve in the same role. Then multi-time Pro Bowl safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams were released.

There were already concerns about Sweat within the league. The feeling before the 2023 college season was he couldn’t control his weight and that he’d failed to live up to his talent at Texas. There was hope the light had finally switched on going into his final season — and so it proved. Sweat had a terrific 2023.

In Brock Huard's Seattle Seahawks draft profile, he breaks down why UCLA edge Laiatu Latu is a clear first-round talent, but with risks.

Bo Nix is a dual-threat QB who throws the deep ball well. Joey Harrington likened Nix to former Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks began their offseason workout program on Monday, the first step in preparing for the 2024 season under new head coach Mike Macdonald.

A look at where the Seahawks stand at quarterback heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, as well as draft analyst Rob Rang’s top-ranked prospects at that position.

The Seahawks have plenty of needs and no second-round pick, so you can be sure Schneider and his staff will be working the phones.

NFC West News

Rams adding speed at receiver, a QB project, or the top running back could make sense

Where and how should the Cardinals acquire a valuable addition to the pass rush?

Eric Saubert and Patrick Taylor Jr. are officially San Francisco 49ers.

Around The NFL

The Atlanta Falcons are resurrecting the NFL career of a former second-round draft pick, it was revealed on Monday.

Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo knows that last year the Texans hired a first-year coach, drafted a rookie quarterback, and made the playoffs.

Best comps for Caleb Williams, Malik Nabers and Jared Verse? Our NFL analysts matched 14 NFL draft prospects to current and former pros.

The Colts are trying to keep Richardson from overextending during workouts, but his improvement is making that difficult.

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Eric Edholm identifies nine teams that most need to ace the 2024 NFL Draft. Can Ryan Poles make the most of the Bears' four draft picks? Will the Broncos and Vikings land their quarterbacks of the future?

Some teams have already addressed their major needs, while others will enter the NFL Draft with some glaring holes on their roster.

These are the best players still on the market

We present 10 player comparisons for top 2024 NFL Draft prospects, including Jayden Daniels, Cooper DeJean and Taliese Fuaga.