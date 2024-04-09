The Seattle Seahawks are exploring their options with veteran free agents along the interior of their perpetually changing offensive line. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Seattle recently brought in center Lucas Patrick for a workout.

#Seahawks worked out center Lucas Patrick per a league source. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 8, 2024

An undrafted free agent out of Duke, Patrick began his career with the Green Bay Packers, making 21 starts as a guard over four seasons. After becoming a regular starter in 2020, Patrick moved over to center after Corey Linsley left in free agency.

Over the past two seasons, Patrick has played for the Chicago Bears, making 20 starts in 23 appearances. A toe injury put an end to his 2022 season after just seven games, but he played in 16 games (15 starts) last season, playing exclusively at center.

Patrick has had extended playing time at both guard spots and two seasons worth of starts at center, so he’s a versatile option for Seattle if it so chooses to sign him. With that said, the 30-year-old has consistently not graded well on Pro Football Focus, and he was the most penalized center in 2023.

The Seahawks also reportedly met with guard Greg Van Roten, who was most recently with the Las Vegas Raiders.