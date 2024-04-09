Do you like numbers? I hope you do, because this story about the numbers that the newest Seattle Seahawks will soon be wearing on the field.

What, were you expecting something else? Some fancy new metric? We’ll have time for that at other points in the offseason. Here’s a look at the uniform numbers for the 11 free agent and trade additions to the Seahawks roster.

LB Tyrel Dodson: No. 0 (previously worn by Devin Bush)

S Rayshawn Jenkins: No. 2 (previously worn by Drew Lock)

QB Sam Howell: No. 6 (previously worn by Quandre Diggs)

LB Jerome Baker: No. 17 (previously worn by Matt Landers)

S K’Von Wallace: No. 24 (previously worn by Isaiah Dunn)

C Nick Harris: No. 56 (previously worn by Jordyn Brooks)

G Tremayne Anchrum Jr: No. 73 (previously worn by Roderick Perry III)

T George Fant: No. 74 (previously worn by Jake Curhan)

WR Laviska Shenault Jr: No. 81 (previously worn by Tyjon Lindsey)

TE Pharaoh Brown: No. 86 (previously worn by Easop Winston Jr)

DT Johnathan Hankins: No. 97 (previously worn by Mario Edwards Jr)

The headline names here are Jenkins, Howell, and Harris. Howell has Quandre Diggs’ old number, Jenkins has flipped No. 2 from backup QB to starting safety, and former starting linebacker Jordyn Brooks’ No. 56 belongs to (reserve?) center Nick Harris.

Easop Winston Jr is still on the roster and has opted to switch from No. 86 to No. 13, a number last worn by Josh Jones.

It’s still possible for these numbers to change prior to the start of the regular season, but keep this in mind for now!