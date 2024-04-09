As the 2024 NFL Draft rapidly approaches, teams across the league are finalizing their draft board while picking through the remaining free agents to find those remaining free agents who could potentially be contributors. This is also the case for the Seattle Seahawks, who began Phase I of the offseason workout program Monday, and on Tuesday announced a pair of roster moves.

One of the moves was to place running back Bryant Koback on the reserve/retired list. Koback spent the 2023 season on the practice squad of the Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles after spending the 2022 season on the practice squad of the Minnesota Vikings. Koback’s retirement leaves the Hawks with just three running backs on the 90-man roster, Ken Walker, Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh.

In addition, Seattle also added a second offensive linemen who had spent time with the Los Angeles Rams by signing Max Pircher after previously signing free agent Tremayne Anchrum. Pircher was born in Italy and played college football in Germany, signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He spent two seasons on the Los Angeles practice squad before spending the 2023 season on the practice squad of the Detroit Lions.