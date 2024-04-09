 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seahawks hosted former Steelers wide receiver on Tuesday

Chase Claypool faded out in Pittsburgh, can he revive his career elsewhere?

By Mookie Alexander
Seattle Seahawks v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

More wide receivers, you say?

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly met with former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool on Tuesday. Claypool was a second-round pick out of Notre Dame back in 2020, and it’s safe to say his career is on course to peak in his rookie season.

Claypool was most recently with the Miami Dolphins, who acquired him in a trade with the Chicago Bears. After two seasons with the Steelers, capped off by this remarkable lack of awareness in a two-minute drill, Pittsburgh traded him to the Bears and somehow got a second-round pick in return. Claypool’s Bears career ended with just 18 catches, 191 yards, 2 touchdowns, and at least one apology for effort.

The best season of Claypool’s career was in 2020, when he caught 62 passes for 873 yards and 11 touchdowns (2 rushing). It’s been a rapid decline in performance since then, to the point where teams in his native Canada were looking at signing him.

Claypool doesn’t return kicks or punts, so he surely isn’t being looked at as a possible returner for Seattle. The only thing Claypool has in his favor is the fact that he’s still only 25 years old. Nothing else would make a potential signing appealing given his last few seasons.

