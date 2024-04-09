Report: Seahawks host another quarterback on top-30 visit

Barely two weeks remain until the 2024 NFL Draft arrives, and John Schneider and Mike Macdonald are hard at work figuring out how to best position the Seattle Seahawks for success in 2024 and beyond. To that end, the duo is deep into roster evaluation and due diligence on the prospects available to be selected, and in recent days have paid particular attention to the second tier quarterbacks who could potentially last into Day 2.

Over the weekend the Hawks hosted Oregon Ducks signal caller Bo Nix on a pre-draft visit, and according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the team is hosting another notable quarterback on a top-30 visit Tuesday.

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler, one of the more intriguing QB prospects in the draft, is in Seattle today for a #Seahawks Top 30 visit, source said. He was with the #Texans yesterday. Rattler has visited with over a dozen teams, thus far, as teams continue to gather info. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2024

Spencer Rattler, who will turn 24 early in his rookie season, finished his college career with 10,807 passing yards, 77 touchdowns and 32 interceptions in three plus seasons as a starter at Oklahoma and South Carolina.

The Seahawks also reportedly had John Rhys Plumlee of Central Florida in for a visit, but given his skillset, it would seem likely their interest in Plumlee would be at a position other than quarterback.